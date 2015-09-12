Six Chocolate Spa Treatments for the True Chocoholic 

Sure, everyone loves chocolate, but slathering it all over your body? That’s a whole different kind of indulgence, one that spas around the world are now offering to customers. From a chocolate manicure to a full-blown chocolate massage, here are six cocoa-filled experiences for the true chocoholic.

Cacao Facial at Hotel Chocolat, Saint Lucia

This Caribbean boutique hotel and spa sits on a chocolate plantation, where cacao is harvested on-site and transformed into bars, truffles, desserts—and spa treatments. The cacao facial starts with a light exfoliation using cacao nibs, followed by a cooling mask of local cacao and banana (yes, banana). Afterward you’ll get a gentle rubdown with cacao butter to hydrate your skin even further. Of course, don’t miss out on the other chocolate spa treatments also offered here, like the massages and detox mousse body wrap with banana leaves.

Whipped Cocoa Bath and Manicure at the Spa at Hotel Hershey, Hershey, PA

Sure, the whipped cocoa bath (picture a foaming bath of chocolate milk) and manicure with a chocolate-sugar exfoliation sound pretty good. But why stop there? Make a day—or a week—out of it with a chocolate bean polish (a scrub made of cocoa bean husks and walnut shells), chocolate immersion (a wrap made with a non-edible combo of mud and “essence of cocoa”), and a “chocolate-dipped strawberry experience” (a strawberry scrub followed by a chocolate wrap), among many other treatments.

Chocolate Full-Body Wrap, Le Cachet, New York City

Customers who opt for this treatment will be painted with the spa’s special chocolate serum. The treatment combines cocoa and orange peel to smooth skin and reduce stress, plus it supposedly has an “anti-cellulite effect”—which is kind of the opposite of eating all of those fancy truffles you bought at nearby Kee’s Chocolates.

Chocolate Body Scrub and Massage, Hawaiian Experience Spa, Scottsdale, Arizona

This massage makes the most of cocoa’s antioxidants and muscle-relaxing magnesium, beginning with a chocolate salt scrub (made with Dead Sea salt and cocoa extract) to soften your skin. After a relaxing shower in the waterfall shower room (yes, please!), you’ll lie back on the table and your masseuse will massage your whole body with spa’s signature Shea butter chocolate lotion, leaving you as silky as your favorite dark chocolate pot de crème.

Ultimate Total Body Chocolate Decadence, Pure Jungle Spa, Puerto Viejo de Limon, Costa Rica

To prepare the ingredients for this extravagantly named treatment, local—and organic!—Costa Rican cacao beans are roasted over an open fire before being hand-ground into a thick paste. That paste makes a great exfoliant, while the natural cocoa butter softens your skin further. Plus it smells pretty good too.

Chocolate Package at the Temptation Resort Spa, Cancun, Mexico

At this adults-only, topless-optional resort in Cancun, you’ll find a series of erotic massages (they provide a room and the setup for you and your partner). If you’re looking for something a little more G-rated but still fun, the chocolate package will speak your language: it’s a two-and-a-half-hour experience that includes a massage with chocolate oil, a chocolate body exfoliation, and a chocolate body wrap.

