Indochine's Birthday Cocktail

New York City restaurant, Indochine, had a big birthday bash last weekend to celebrate its 25 years of celebrity-packed dining. Stars like Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber sipped on their signature Leblon Pineapple Mint Caipirinha and enjoyed their famous French-Vietnamese cuisine, but you don't have to come all the way to N.Y.C. to enjoy this exotic cocktail.

Ingredients:• 2 oz. Leblon Cacha�a• 4 chunks of pineapple• 2 mint leaves, torn• 2 tsp.superfine sugar or 1 oz. simple syrup

Directions:Muddle the pineapple, mint and sugar in a shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and add Leblon Cacha�a. Shake vigorously. Serve in a rocks glass and garnish with a pineapple wedge.

— Joyann King