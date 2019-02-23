See the Best Looks from the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet

By InStyle Staff
Feb 23, 2019 @ 6:00 pm
John Shearer/Getty

As something of a pre-game to the Oscars, the Independent Spirit Awards always deliver in the fashion department. The annual ceremony — which celebrates the best of the best of the year's independent films — takes place during the day, just steps away from the beach in sunny Santa Monica. And you can bet the light-hearted air translates to fashion, too, especially with nominees like Glenn Close and Regina King taking to the blue carpet. 

The Indie Spirits (as they're officially nicknamed) will be hosted by Aubrey Plaza, and can be live streamed on IFC at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Click through to see the best looks. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Dakota Johnson

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
in Gucci.
Advertisement

2 of 12

Riley Keough

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

3 of 12

Carey Mulligan

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Advertisement

4 of 12

Marcia Gay Harden

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

5 of 12

Amanda Seyfried

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

6 of 12

Chloë Grace Moretz

Amy Sussman/Getty
Advertisement

7 of 12

Toni Collette

John Shearer/Getty

8 of 12

Tilda Swinton

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

9 of 12

Molly Shannon

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Advertisement

10 of 12

Regina King

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

11 of 12

Glenn Close

Kevin Mazur/Getty
in Sies Marjan.
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement