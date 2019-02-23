See the Best Looks from the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet
As something of a pre-game to the Oscars, the Independent Spirit Awards always deliver in the fashion department. The annual ceremony — which celebrates the best of the best of the year's independent films — takes place during the day, just steps away from the beach in sunny Santa Monica. And you can bet the light-hearted air translates to fashion, too, especially with nominees like Glenn Close and Regina King taking to the blue carpet.
The Indie Spirits (as they're officially nicknamed) will be hosted by Aubrey Plaza, and can be live streamed on IFC at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Dakota Johnson
in Gucci.
Riley Keough
Carey Mulligan
Marcia Gay Harden
Amanda Seyfried
Chloë Grace Moretz
Toni Collette
Tilda Swinton
Molly Shannon
Regina King
Glenn Close
in Sies Marjan.