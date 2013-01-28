Independent Handbag Designer Awards: Submissions Are Now Open!

Calling all undiscovered handbag designers: InStyle has once again joined forces with Handbag Designer 101 for the 7th Annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards! Applications are open now for aspiring designers to win one of nine awards in handbag excellence, including categories like Best Student Made Bag and Most Socially Responsible Bag. A very special Fan Favorite category will be voted on by the readers of InStyle.com, and the Best Overall Style & Design winner will have the opportunity to design a capsule collection for Bloomingdale's. Don’t wait—get your applications in before April 27th at handbagdesigner101.com. It may just be your lucky break!

Need inspiration? See all of last year's winners!

MORE: • See the 2012 Finalists • Who Won in 2011? See the Bags! • 2011 List of IHDA Finalists