See the First Photo from Independence Day: Resurgence 

The highly-anticipated Independence Day sequel finally has a name. Yesterday, the star-studded cast joined director Roland Emmerich for a live stream where he revealed that the follow-up will be titled Independence Day: Resurgence and will hit theaters June 24, 2016—almost 20 years after the original opened.

According to to Emmerich, Resurgence will pick up 20 years after the alien attack that Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum's character fought off in the first flick. While Smith won't be returning for the sequel, but Goldblum, along with fellow original castmembers Vivica A. Fox, Bill Pullman, and Brent Spiner, will star in the new movie. Joining the cast in starring roles are The Hunger Games's Liam Hemsworth and rising star Maika Monroe.

During the livestream the newcomers gave fans the scoop on their characters, and we can't wait to see them in action. Monroe plays the daughter of Pullman's President Thomas Whitmore and will be doing double duty in the White House and as a fighter pilot, while Hemsworth plays an orphan who joins the army and is eventually sent to be in charge of pulling the moon tug—something we got a sneak peek of (above).

Just in case you weren't excited enough about the film, check out more photos of the cast and from set below.

