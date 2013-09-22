Fall Dinner Idea: Ina Garten's Roasted-Turkey Roulade

For Food Network host Ina Garten, her genius spin on a traditional roast turkey resolves the challenge of not overcooking the meat to make sure the stuffing is thoroughly heated—her way, both cook evenly. "Plus, everyone asks for white meat, and my version consists of a whole butterflied breast." Read on for the recipe.

Roasted-Turkey Roulade

Serves: 6–7

Ingredients:

¾ cup large diced dried figs, stems removed

¾ cup dried cranberries

½ cup Calvados, a French apple brandy, or regular brandy

4 tbsp (½ stick) unsalted butter

1½ cups diced onions

1 cup ½-inch-diced celery

¾ lb pork sausage, casings removed (sweet and hot mixed)

1½ tbsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves

3 tbsp pine nuts, toasted

3 cups Pepperidge Farm herb-seasoned stuffing mix

1½ cups chicken stock, preferably homemade

1 extra-large egg, beaten Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 whole (2 halves) turkey breast, boned and butterflied (5 lbs)

3 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

1.Place figs and cranberries in a small saucepan and pour in Calvados and ½ cup water. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat; lower heat and simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

2. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large (12-inch) skillet over medium heat. Add onions and celery; sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Add sausage, crumbling it into small bits with a fork, and sauté, stirring frequently for 10 minutes, until browned and cooked. Add figs and cranberries with the liquid, chopped rosemary, and pine nuts; cook for 2 more minutes. Scrape up the brown bits with a wooden spoon.

3. Place stuffing mix in a large bowl. Add the sausage mixture, chicken stock, egg, 1 tsp salt, and ½ tsp pepper; stir well. (Stuffing may be prepared ahead of time and stored in the fridge overnight.) Preheat oven to 325°F. Place a baking rack on a sheet pan.

4. Lay butterflied turkey breast skin side down on a cutting board. Sprinkle the meat with 2 tsp salt and 1 tsp pepper. Spread stuffing in a ½-inch-thick layer over the meat, leaving a ½-inch border on all sides. Don't mound stuffing or the turkey will be difficult to roll. (Place any leftover stuffing in a buttered gratin dish; bake for the last 45 minutes of roasting alongside turkey.) Starting at one end, roll the turkey like a jelly roll and tuck in any stuffing that tries to escape on the sides. Tie the roast firmly with kitchen twine every 2 inches to make a compact cylinder. Place stuffed turkey breast seam side down on the rack on the sheet pan. Brush with melted butter, sprinkle generously with salt and pepper, and roast for 1¾–2 hours, until a meat thermometer placed in the center reads 150°F (test in a few places). Cover turkey with aluminum foil and let it rest at room temperature 15 minutes.

5. Carve ½-inch-thick slices and serve warm with the extra stuffing.

