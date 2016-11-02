Michelle Obama and Ina Garten Bond Over Veggies at the White House

First Lady Michelle Obama and Ina Garten, chef, author, and host of Food Network's Barefoot Contessa, recently sat down in the White House's State Dining Room to discuss Obama's inspiring "Let's Move!" initiative and the White House Kitchen Garden dedication.

In an upcoming hour-long special titled Barefoot in Washington, Garten takes viewers around the nation's capital as she visits old friends (like chef Bettina Stern at her trendy D.C. restaurant, Chaia) and stops by Bar Mini for a fun mixology lesson with Washington Post food editor Bonnie Benwick. During her time in D.C. Garten also serves as a judge at the New York Times Washington bureau's monthly Food Club cook-off.

WATCH: Michelle Obama's Best Looks of All Time

But the highlights of the special are from Garten's trip to the White House where she visited the garden with Melissa Winter, the First Lady’s deputy chief of staff, and dropped by the kitchen to cook alongside Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford using some of the freshly harvested vegetables.

RELATED: First Lady Michelle Obama on Style, Social Media, and the Biggest Challenges Facing Girls Today

And the culminating event: tea time with Michelle Obama herself! We were lucky enough to get a sneak peek of their time together—watch it here:

Tune in to the Food Network on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. ET to watch the special in full.