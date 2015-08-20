Immersive Cycling Is the Workout Trend You Need to Try ASAP

C'mon, admit it: Your leg muscles could use a wake-up call. Try immersive cycling, which, unlike a traditional spin class, guides you through a series of high-intensity interval-training challenges while transporting you out of the studio through an Imax-like screen. You'll be peddling through a virtual forest or racing on a simulated bike track. Since you're constantly changing positions in the saddle, be sure to wear pants with a seat lining. "Ultracor's styles are designed by a cyclist, so they have extra protection," advises Caroline Gogolak, co- founder of fitness platform Carbon38.

Shop the look: Eddie Bauer tank top in Dark Azure, $60; eddiebauer.com. Mara Hoffman tank top in pastel print, $148; marahoffman.com. Ultracor leggings, $165; bandier.com. SoulCycle cycling shoes, $150; available mid-September at soul-cycle.com.)

Try It in a Studio

The group classes at Drill Fitness in N.Y.C., Immersive Fitness in Los Angeles, and The Pursuit at select Equinox locations are killing it with high-energy instructors and top-of-the line amenities.

Try It at Home

Download the Peloton app ($13/month; apple.itunes.com) to stream 10- to 90-minute classes that'll beam you right to a New York City biking course so you can squeeze in an "urban" sweat sesh anytime

