Netflix Just Responded to the Rumor That Imelda Staunton Was Cast in The Crown

Well, that rumor didn't last long.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail published a report saying actress Imelda Staunton (who memorably starred as Professor Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter) would be taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman for The Crown's fifth and sixth seasons. But just as people began trying to reconcile what it'd be like to see Professor Umbridge as the Queen, Netflix quickly squashed the rumors.

According to Cosmopolitan UK, the streaming service said in a statement, "We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown, but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation."

The Crown has not yet been officially renewed for seasons five and six, but given the show's overall success and the fact that the third season premiered on Netflix last week to rave reviews, it'd be surprising if it wasn't renewed.

Colman is currently playing Queen Elizabeth for the show's third and fourth seasons, having taken over from Claire Foy, who donned the Queen's crown for the first and second seasons.

Staunton could very well still be in the running to play Queen Elizabeth, but we won't know for sure until the show is officially commissioned for more seasons and Netflix decides to drop the news. Until then, we'll just be counting down for the fourth season's premiere.