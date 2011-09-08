Iman's BFF Bracelet for Charity

Iman wears her bracelet for a cause! The supermodel just launched her Modelinia Beautiful Friends Forever (BFF) bracelets by nOir Jewelry, and pal Christy Turlington was on hand to support Iman at the launch party last night. All of the proceeds from the $35 bands will be donated to Save the Children, an organization dedicated to treating malnourished children in East Africa, including Iman's home country of Somalia. The bracelets are available now at nOirJewlery.com now, and land at Endless.com and Curve boutiques in New York and Los Angeles starting September 12th.

