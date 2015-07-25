4 Decades of Iman's Supermodel Looks as She Turns 60

Although Iman is primarily known as a supermodel, the Somali-born beauty, who celebrates her 60th birthday today, is much more than just a pretty face and flawless figure.

Following two decades of modeling, Iman spearheaded the creation of her very own cosmetics line that catered to ethnic women, landed acting gigs opposite Meryl Streep and Robert Redford, and continues to be heavily involved in charity work. And at 60, the icon shows no signs of slowing down!

PHOTOS: See Iman Evolve from Teen Model to Bonafide Businesswoman