Iman Debuts New Platinum Collection Today!

Get ready for more Iman! The Somali supermodel debuted her new Platinum Collection of accessories and outerwear live on HSN today. The lineup is different than her ever-popular Iman Global Chic collection—which currently ranks as the number two bestselling label on the channel—because it features real leather and suede. In doing so, the prices are slightly higher, though everything is under $300 overall. "What I’m creating is not for the red carpet, it’s for everyday," Iman told us at the collection launch in New York this week. Preview the Iman Platinum Collection pieces in the gallery, shop them on HSN.com, and tune in to today to catch her on air.

