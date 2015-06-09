Could This Be the Most Expensive Nail Salon Ever?

In the past, 24-karat gold, diamonds, and pearls would typically be reserved for jewelry, but thanks to the indulgent services at Images Luxury Nail Lounge out in California, you can extend the wear of your precious metals and gemstones to your fingertips—literally. The boutique Orange County salon just launched a trio of treatments incorporating all of the above into what might be the most decadent (and expensive!) manis we've ever seen to date. The cheapest of the bunch, the Haute Couture Manicure, starts at $500 and in addition to getting anywhere from 1 to 20 real diamonds affixed to your digits, you'll also be pampered with a warm jojoba and lavender lotion body massage, a purifying mineral bath, and a facial. The next level up is the Gold Rush Manicure, which runs from $2,500 to $10,000 and involves champagne, French pastries, and your own private suite for your nail technician to lacquer you up in 24-karat gold polish, as well as a waxing and threading service or lash extensions.

Courtesy

RELATED: How to Tell If a Salon Has Fair Paying Policies—And What to Do If They Don't

But for those who want the best of the best, the Glitz & Glamicure treatment, starting at $10,000, allows you to shut down the salon completely for your own private use to indulge in champagne, an hour-long massage, a facial, lash extensions, waxing, and a makeover along with your gold and diamond-studded manicure. If the price is an indicator to whether or not fair paying policies are in place, we think it's pretty safe to say that, with some services exceeding even $25,000, there probably aren't any shady operations running here. Mere mortals like us who aren't a cast member of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills or part of the Kardashian family need not fret—the salon also offers standard manicures between $20 and $40, as well as gel manis starting at $35. Head over to imagesnaillounge.com for more info!

PHOTOS: The Prettiest Sandal and Pedicure Combos to Wear This Summer