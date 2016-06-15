I'm Obsessed: NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Consider the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device to be an intense workout for your face, fused with a luxurious massage. The innovative tool brings the same microcurrent technology used in its ever-popular spa counterpart, leaving behind a tighter, more lifted appearance. When InStyle Beauty Director Angelique Serrano took the tool on a test drive, she used the device on just once side of her face to see just how dramatic the results would be. Needless to say, she's a believer, and her complexion is definitely showing its benefits. Get all the details on why she loves it, and exactly how to use it in the above video.

Courtesy

Shop it: $200; sephora.com.

