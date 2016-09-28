I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown Retouching Wand

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Consider Bobbi Brown's Retouching Wand the real-life beauty answer to Photoshop, which fits nicely into handbags and tiny clutches alike. The unique fluid formula is infused with gel-covered pigments to deliver a natural, skin-like finish, and doubles as both a foundation and concealer depending how you layer it. Hit play on the video above to find out why InStyle Beauty Director Angelique Serrano loves the product, and for her genius trick on creating a more awake appearance using the wand and a swipe of highlighter.

courtesy

Shop it: $40; sephora.com.

