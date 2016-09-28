I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown Retouching Wand

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 28, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of. 

Consider Bobbi Brown's Retouching Wand the real-life beauty answer to Photoshop, which fits nicely into handbags and tiny clutches alike. The unique fluid formula is infused with gel-covered pigments to deliver a natural, skin-like finish, and doubles as both a foundation and concealer depending how you layer it. Hit play on the video above to find out why InStyle Beauty Director Angelique Serrano loves the product, and for her genius trick on creating a more awake appearance using the wand and a swipe of highlighter.

courtesy

Shop it: $40; sephora.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Angelique and I'm so excited to show you a brand new concealer to hit the market. This is Bobbie Brown's retouching wand. Now, it's actually a foundation and a concealer in one. So you can use it to spot treat or you can stifle it all over your face. Now what I love about it is that the formula actually has gel coated powders So it's going to give you a really nice slip as you're applying and the sponge tip applicator has tiny fibers on it. So it's not going to just push the product around your skin it's really going to help blend it in and settle it into your skin. Now, what I like to do is pick out a slightly peachy tone, a little bit darker than my own skin tone. And I'll put that underneath my eyes and even on my eyelid. I'll let it set, and then I'll top it with a light highlighter. That gives me the perfect amount of coverage and brightness. I have become obsessed. [MUSIC]

