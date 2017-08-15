Ikea Released Instructions on How to Make Your Own Jon Snow-Style Cape

Jon Snow may be the King in the North, but like you, he also shops at Ikea—well, at least costume designer Michele Clapton does. The Game of Thrones designer revealed that Snow’s cape is actually made of cut-up Ikea rugs, and now the Swedish furniture brand is making it easier than ever for you to dress up like the White Wolf this Halloween.

HBO

First, pick up an Ikea sheepskin rug like the Rens ($30; ikea.com) or the Tejn ($15; ikea.com), and then follow these instructions to turn it into a Jon Snow-style cape. Using a pair of scissors, cut out a hold for your head and shoulders in the middle of the rug, and then place it over your head for some North of the Wall-level warmth.

Courtesy IKEA

Of course, to fully complete your King in the North costume, you’ll also need a black cloak, Valyrian-steel sword, and an “I’ve seen some s—“ facial expression that comes from taking a knife in the heart by your own men.

Winter (and Halloween) are coming.