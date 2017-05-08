People Are DIY-ing the Blue Ikea Bag into Clothing

You always knew Ikea was cool, right? Well, thanks to Balenciaga, the chain’s iconic blue Frakta bag is among the buzziest fashion pieces of the moment. And it’s gone far beyond just toting the brand’s logo-bearing $0.99 bag at the laundromat—people are now reworking it into new Ikea-inspired sartorial creations.
By which we mean there are inventions such as ...
Some surprisingly chic kicks.
Balenciaga will be like: "What the FRAKTA?!"
The second coming of the trucker hat.
An on-trend corset-style statement piece.
A fanny pack.
Badass track pants.
And even a Frakta thong.
Clearly, the possibilities are endless. We’re just days away from the Ikea Frakta Bag Frappuccino, I can feel it.