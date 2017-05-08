People Are DIY-ing the Blue Ikea Bag into Clothing

Isabel Jones
May 08, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

You always knew Ikea was cool, right? Well, thanks to Balenciaga, the chain’s iconic blue Frakta bag is among the buzziest fashion pieces of the moment. And it’s gone far beyond just toting the brand’s logo-bearing $0.99 bag at the laundromat—people are now reworking it into new Ikea-inspired sartorial creations.

By which we mean there are inventions such as ...

A dystopian gas mask.

Tailor-made for my girl @aria.duan 👌 #IKEAMASK #HANDCRAFT #FRAKTA #FRAKTAMASK

A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on

Some surprisingly chic kicks.

The second coming of the trucker hat.

An on-trend corset-style statement piece.

A fanny pack.

Badass track pants.

i feel like Demna today😎 #ikea #balenciaga

A post shared by vandy® (@vandythepink) on

And even a Frakta thong.

Clearly, the possibilities are endless. We’re just days away from the Ikea Frakta Bag Frappuccino, I can feel it.

