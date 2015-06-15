Happy 30th Anniversary, IKEA!

Today IKEA celebrates its 30th anniversary in the U.S! On this day in 1985, the Swedish brand brought their practical, design-savvy pieces to this side of the Atlantic, and opened the doors to its first store in Plymouth Meeting, PA. Since then, it has been providing American households with furniture and decorative pieces that are as stylish as they are affordable, introducing new collections every season to stay on trend, while continuously finding ways to update the quality of their timeless classics.

Courtesy

After three decades, IKEA has evolved in shopping experience as well. Take their kitchen designing services for example. Now, not only can you find a sleek metal cart to help keep things in order, or plush chairs to update your dining area, but customers can work with in-house experts to give their kitchen—or any room for that matter—a complete overhaul and change everything from cabinets and hardware, to the tiling and countertop, and even appliances.

If you're not lucky enough to be near one of their 40 stores, we round up a few of our favorite items that are available to ship. Scroll down to shop from our picks, including an outdoor folding chair that's so cool and unique you'll want to keep indoors, hard-to-find extra-long curtains that won't break the bank, and more.

