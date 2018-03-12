See All the Red Carpet Fashion from the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images
Alexandra Whittaker
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:00 am

The iHeart Radio Music Awards show has a tendency to bring out a fashionably fun side of most of the stars who attend. In previous years, everyone from Miley Cyrus and Zendaya, to Madonna and Ed Sheeran has dressed up while looking glam, and the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards red carpet is no exception.

Before a night of performances from artists like Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, and Eminem, celebrities walked the red carpet and looked great while doing it. 

At this year's show, Bon Jovi is being honored with the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award, and Taylor Swift's newest music video for "Delicate," is set to drop, so along with the fashion hits, you know it'll be a night to remember.

RELATED: How to Get Miley Cyrus's Red Lipstick from the iHeart Radio Music Festival 

Right Now: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 - Celebrity Arrivals

Scroll through some of our favorite red carpet looks from the night below.

1 of 18 Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Advertisement
2 of 18 Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

3 of 18 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Halsey

Advertisement
4 of 18 Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

Advertisement
5 of 18   Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Advertisement
6 of 18 Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Iggy Azalea

Advertisement
7 of 18 Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Advertisement
8 of 18 Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Justine Skye

Advertisement
9 of 18 Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Maia Shubatani

Advertisement
10 of 18 Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Advertisement
11 of 18 Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Ashley Greene

Advertisement
12 of 18 Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Kehlani

Advertisement
13 of 18 Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Advertisement
14 of 18 Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Ashanti

Advertisement
15 of 18 Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Isla Fisher

Advertisement
16 of 18 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Eve

Advertisement
17 of 18 Jeff Kravtiz / Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch

Advertisement
18 of 18 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Serayah

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!