Iggy Azalea Scores Her First Fashion Design Job! The Singer Will Create Fancy Footwear for Steve Madden

It's been a whirlwind week for Iggy Azalea, who was nominated for seven Moonman trophies at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards and subsequently stunned on the red carpet in a silver Versace gown. Now, she's adding one more item to her list of achievements: fashion designer. The "Fancy" singer is set to collaborate with Steve Madden on a footwear line that will hit stores in February 2015. Azalea is no stranger to the brand—in May, she performed as the final act of Steve Madden's spring Music Series in New York City.

This collection will be the star's first fashion collaboration, but we don't expect it to be her last. Azalea is not only big in the music world—collaborating with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, and Ariana Grande—but she has hit it off with the fashion crowd as well. Emerging as a sartorial star both on and off the red carpet, she has rocked looks by major designers including Emilio Pucci, Roberto Cavalli, Alexander McQueen, and Moschino, and recently completed a stint as the host of MTV’s iconic fashion series House of Style. Her signature edgy style always turns head, and we can't wait to see what bold designs she comes up with!

