Looking Fancy! Iggy Azalea Debuts a Pink, Dip-Dyed Lob

Iggy Azalea has a fancy new 'do! Last night at the Billboard Music Awards, the star showed off a wavy lob cut with pink, dip-dyed ends, which also served as a sneak peek of the aesthetic she'll be working for her upcoming album.

"I'm having an image overhaul," she told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. "I'm recording my second album and I just felt that I needed a change of hair and change of style, so I'm feeling very revamped."

Azalea had a big night, and in addition to performing "Pretty Girls" with Britney Spears, she took home honors for Top Streaming Artist, Top Rap Song, and Top Rap Artist. Clearly, she was feeling her look, as evidenced by the selfies she snapped at the ceremony, and she's in good company—she joins January Jones, Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Duff, and Julianne Hough in the pink hair trend. Looks like the rainbow connection in Hollywood won't be slowing down anytime soon!

