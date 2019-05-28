Iggy Azalea Compares Her Nude Photo Leak to a "Nuclear Bomb That Explodes and Destroys You"

Iggy Azalea is understandably upset after her nude photos from a former photo shoot were leaked onto the internet over the weekend, and is asking fans to respect her privacy.

In a since-deleted message on social media, the rapper revealed that she's "surprised and angry" that the images, which were outtakes from a GQ cover shoot, have become public and plans to press charges accordingly. On Monday, shortly after her break in silence, Iggy also explained to her millions of followers that she will deactivate her Instagram and Twitter accounts until everything "blows over."

“Today I’m a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things. Not solely because I did not consent to this — but also because of the vile way people have reacted,” she began her note, according to People.

"A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up."

The personal violation has also affected her relationships with friends and family. “If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family & those you care about maybe you can relate to what I’m going through," Iggy wrote. "It’s like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting [sic] your relationships & people who matter most too [sic].”

As to why she chose to partake in the sexy photo shoot in the first place, Azalea explained that she was inspired by the powerful women before her. "Recently some outtakes from my 2016 GQ magazine cover were leaked to the public. A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand etc covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity,” she admitted.

Iggy continued: “I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print. I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures.”

Three years later following the initial shoot, Iggy is confused why the nude photos "were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected."

"There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot," she added.

While concluding her note, the singer revealed her plans to criminally hold the responsible party accountable. "I fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life,” she said.

“I don’t feel there is any where [sic] I can retreat to or that I have a ‘happy place’ I can wait in until it all blows over. Please think of how you might feel if the shoe was yours to wear,” she urged. “I have seen some really vicious s— written in the last 24 hours and it is too much negativity for me to handle. For now it’s best to keep my accounts deactivated.”

While GQ has not commented on the matter, the photographer who handled the assignment, Nino Munoz, has spoken out, insisting the images were stolen from him. “My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected. I’m utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. "An investigation is currently underway."

We're sending positive vibes Iggy's way during this tough time.