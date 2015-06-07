Happy Birthday to the Newly Engaged Iggy Azalea!

First things first: Happy birthday, Iggy Azalea! The Australian rapper turns the big 2-5 today.

This has been a huge year for Azalea and we're just halfway through. In addition to her sizzling music career, she got engaged last week to L.A. Lakers player Nick Young. Not sure what birthday gift will top that giant rock—it's an 8.15-carat yellow cushion-cut stone surrounded by 2.28 carats of white diamonds (!!!)—but we imagine Young will give it a try.

Though Azalea (born Amethyst Amelia Kelly) has been rapping since she was a teenager growing up in the Australian countryside, it wasn't until the 2014 release of her album The New Classic that she would become a household name and "Fancy" would become the song of summer.

She also quickly became known as a go-to collaborator with a nosefor hits. Azalea followed up No. 1 Billboard chart hit "Fancy," with her duet with Ariana Grande titled "Problem," which hit a very respectable No. 2. This made Azalea the only artist since The Beatles to hold the top two spots with her first two singles ever. And she may have another summer hit on her hands with Britney Spears—see, teamwork really does pay off! Their song "Pretty Girls" is quickly climbing the charts.

In addition to her musical talents, Azalea has also made an impact on the fashion scene with her daring style choices. Her most recent move? A pink dip-dyed lob. We can't wait to see what she does on her wedding day!

