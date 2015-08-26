This Charity-Supporting App Lets You Pay to Hang Out with Christina Aguilera and More Stars

If you've ever dreamed of doing a spa day with Kris Jenner or taking in a private advanced screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it turns out that your fantasy might not be as far off as you think. Thanks to IfOnly, an online platform that lets users purchase once-in-a-lifetime experiences, you can plan a star-studded night out and support a cause. Founded by tech entrepreneur Trevor Traina, IfOnly taps celebrities, athletes, musicians, chefs, and more to offer up their time and services for sale on the site—with all proceeds benefiting charitable organizations. Experiences range from private styling sessions with Rachel Zoe, to passes to attend the finale of The Voice with Christina Aguilera as your host, to tickets to a movie premiere with Liam Hemsworth.

But the chance to become BFFs with the Dancing with the Stars cast during a live taping and meet-and-greet doesn't come cheap. Bids for one-on-one celebrity experiences average around $9,000, and passes for VIP event access start at around $500. But for a unique gift that's a little easier on your checking account, IfOnly also offers smaller, more tangible items, including fashion books signed by designers, like Tory Burch's Living In Color and Diane von Fustenberg's Journey of a Dress. Consider us sold!

