If You Want to Go Blonde Like Gabrielle Union, Read This First

Gabrielle Union has gone blonde! Fresh off the heels of Julianne Moore and Abigail Breslin's new looks, the actress debuted gold highlights for an upcoming project. "In order to achieve a natural look, she opted to go for a darker root and added in hues of blonde, beige, and light brown to complement her skin tone," said hairstylist Larry Sims, who created the star's gorgeous blowout at the BET Awards. If you want to make a similar change, Sims recommends consulting a professional colorist, who can safely lift the tone of your strands with minimal damage. Those who have naturally curly hair should take extra steps afterwards to keep their strands hydrated, as curls can be fragile after such an intense process. "Once you've transformed your hair from dark to light, it may be a little weaker and needs extra TLC to keep it protected from UV rays and heat styling," Sims added. "Use the got2b Guardian Angel Flat Iron Balm ($7; ulta.com) to protect your strands prior to styling." Do you like Gabrielle's new look? Tell us in the comments!

