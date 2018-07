If your New Year's Even plans involve a night out dancing, hit the floor in fresh fringe LBD. Anne Hathaway opted for a version with plenty of swing by Stella McCartney ($3,100 at stellamccartney.com), and Topshop sells a budget-friendly version for $110 at topshop.com. Go on, shimmy and shake it!

Plus, see more star-inspired party style.

MORE:• Holiday Trends We Love• Anne Hathaway's Best Looks Ever• Anne Hathaway's Wedding Dress