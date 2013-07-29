If You Ever Wondered How You'd Look With Botox, There's an App For That...

Allergan -- the people behind Botox, Latisse, and Juvederm -- are serving up a new way to transform your look... by doing it digitally. The healthcare company just launched the Botox Cosmetic iVisaulizer Tool, which allows you to preview the treatment's effects minus the intimidating needles or clinic appointments. Either upload your picture to the tool on the Botox cosmetic website or using the free iPad app, then watch the wrinkles disappear. Even if you're testing out the app just for fun (like us), the end result is definitely interesting and had us raising our eyebrows -- a move that may not have been possible had we opted for the actual treatment. Try out the Botox Cosmetic iVisaulizer Tool at botoxcosmetic.com, then tell us, what do you think of the app?

Plus, see more beauty apps we love.

MORE:• Bring the Salon Home With the Byoutik App• Sephora's Foundation-Matching Tool• Free People's Mobile Shopping App