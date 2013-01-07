As If! Wildfox to Launch Clueless-Inspired Collection

Calling all '90s babies: Indie brand Wildfox Couture is doing a Clueless-themed collection! The label, which counts Beyonce, Selena Gomez, and Katy Perry as fans, gave a nod to the iconic trinity that is Cher, Dionne, and Tai for its spring 2013 lookbook. "I have always wanted to express something creatively that is more than just fashion—it’s a feeling, a lifestyle, it’s about being a girl," designer Kimberley Gordon wrote on the label's blog. "I think I felt it first when Clueless came out and I was so in love with the characters, I didn’t just love the clothes, I loved the girls who wore the clothes." The feeling is mutual! Head over to Gordon's blog to view the entire lookbook, and shop the collection when it hits wildfox.com next week.

