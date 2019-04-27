Idris Elba Is Officially a Married Man

Sorry, ladies. Idris Elba is officially off the market.

On Friday, People's Sexiest Man Alive wed his model fiancée Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco. According to British Vogue, the celebrations have been spread out over three days, with the newlyweds exchanging vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakech.

The bride stunned in two Vera Wang dresses, wearing a classic off-the-shoulder gown for the ceremony and later slipping on a dress embroidered with pearls and gemstones.

Meanwhile, Elba looked dashing in a classic black suit by Ozawald Boateng.

Before the ceremony, friends and family attended a "colors of the Souk" dinner with camels and fire dancers. And on Saturday, Elba and Dhowre will host an all-white festival-themed party.

The bride and groom first met and fell in love while Elba was filming the romantic thriller The Mountain Between Us. “Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” Elba previously told People.

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In February 2018, Elba proposed to Dhowre at the screening of his film Yardie, revealing that getting down on one knee was "the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever." He added: "But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!