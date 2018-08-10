9 Very Good, Not at All Biased Reasons Idris Elba Is the Ideal James Bond

After years of industry whispers, it appears Idris Elba may finally (almost, maybe) be our next James Bond.

Though many names have been thrown into the ring for the coveted role of 007 (Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Michael Fassbender etc., etc.) the Luther star appears to be on top. And I have to say, it's the right call. (Yep, I went there.)

By the way, I’m not the only one who thinks so:

Now they're saying Idris Elba might do Bond after all??

Will he??? Won't he??? PICK A LANE. pic.twitter.com/pBE44q9sfM — Jessica Khoury (@jkbibliophile) August 10, 2018

I will become a Bond fan for Idris Elba. I will never miss a single movie ever again as long as he's Bond; James Bond. — Darla Catalano (@carly__bird) August 10, 2018

Idris Elba is like the coolest, smoothest dude alive so yes, he should be James Bond and probably Indiana Jones, the next Wolverine and my dad. — Ian Fortey (@IanFortey) August 10, 2018

In fact, I’d be as bold as to claim that Idris Elba has truly been James Bond all along. I mean, just look at the evidence …

picture alliance/Getty Images

He Knows How to Multitask

DJ by day, secret agent by night?

He’s Got a Need for Speed

Time to upgrade his ride though.

He Has Friends In High Places

Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Like Oprah and Prince Harry …

He Was Pretty Much Born for the Cover of GQ

These is red bottoms.. #parisfashionweek A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on Mar 3, 2018 at 6:43am PST

Slay Idris, slay.

He Looks Good in Black

Obviously essential for any agent.

His Tuxedo Game Is On Point

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Um, this is clearly a pre-requisite for a 007 candidate.

Like Bond, He's Particular About His Beverages

He was all "shaken, not stirred" when he ordered this multivitamin fruit drink (probably).

The Ladies (and Gentlemen) Love Him

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

And perhaps Elba would demand that his female counterpart be given a meatier role ...

He's Our Future Husband

JK, he's actually Sabrina Dhowre's future husband, but a girl can dream, right?