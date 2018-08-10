9 Very Good, Not at All Biased Reasons Idris Elba Is the Ideal James Bond

After years of industry whispers, it appears Idris Elba may finally (almost, maybe) be our next James Bond.
Though many names have been thrown into the ring for the coveted role of 007 (Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Michael Fassbender etc., etc.) the Luther star appears to be on top. And I have to say, it's the right call. (Yep, I went there.)
By the way, I’m not the only one who thinks so:
In fact, I’d be as bold as to claim that Idris Elba has truly been James Bond all along. I mean, just look at the evidence …
He Knows How to Multitask
DJ by day, secret agent by night?
He’s Got a Need for Speed
Time to upgrade his ride though.
He Has Friends In High Places
Like Oprah and Prince Harry …
He Was Pretty Much Born for the Cover of GQ
Slay Idris, slay.
He Looks Good in Black
Obviously essential for any agent.
His Tuxedo Game Is On Point
Um, this is clearly a pre-requisite for a 007 candidate.
Like Bond, He's Particular About His Beverages
He was all "shaken, not stirred" when he ordered this multivitamin fruit drink (probably).
The Ladies (and Gentlemen) Love Him
And perhaps Elba would demand that his female counterpart be given a meatier role ...
He's Our Future Husband
JK, he's actually Sabrina Dhowre's future husband, but a girl can dream, right?