Watch Idris Elba Breakdance for a Charitable Cause with the Star Trek Beyond Cast

Watch Idris Elba breakdance with the cast of Star Trek Beyond in this video for a fund-raising campaign. Fans have a chance to win a walk-on role in the movie. [YouTube]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. The Little Rascals certainly aren't little anymore: These selfies of the actor who portrayed Alfalfa in the 1994 film will blow you away. [Entertainment Weekly]

2. A NASA spacecraft captured the closest photos of Pluto yet, and the heart-shaped patch on the dwarf planet is breathtaking. [Instagram]

3. What happens when Jack Black and Boy George do a duet? This epic "Hello, I Love You" cover. [Wall Street Journal]

4. Wake up and listen up: Here are the 14 reasons why you're always tired. [Health]

5. And if you still don't have enough energy, this "hands-free tinder" app lets your heartbeat do the swiping. [MTV News]