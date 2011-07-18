Idina Menzel to Return to Glee!

Shelby Corcoran is back! Broadway star Idina Menzel is set to reprise her role as Rachel Berry's mom on Glee's upcoming third season. "I'm really excited the that Idina is joining the family again," co-creator Ryan Murphy told Deadline. Shelby debuted as the coach of New Directions' rival glee club in the first season, but left for New York after adopting Quinn and Puck's baby. For season three, she returns to Ohio to join William McKinley High as a new teacher. (We wonder how former flame Mr. Schuester will react!) Glee's new episodes premiere September 20th.

MORE GLEE NEWS!• Glee's Graduating Class• Glee in 3D!