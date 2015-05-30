Idina Menzel Kicks Off a World Tour on Her 44th Birthday

Idina Menzel is doing it big for her birthday this year! The "Let It Go" crooner is ringing in her big day in South Korea, where she'll be kicking off her eponymous world tour. The newly minted blonde shared her whereabouts on Instagram yesterday, posting a snapshot of herself after squeezing in a run at Seoul's Olympic Park before rehearsals.

Got a run in at Olympic Park before my rehearsal at Olympic Hall! Can’t wait to sing for you tomorrow, Seoul. #IdinaWorldTour A photo posted by Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) on May 29, 2015 at 6:12am PDT

According to her official website, Menzel will embark on a tour that not only runs from today through early October, but also covers cities in Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, Ireland, the U.K. the U.S., and Canada. As for what audiences can expect from Menzel at her shows, the Tony winner has previously stated that she prefers varying set lists for each show. "I like to change it up every night. I like every city to feel like they’re getting something a little different."

