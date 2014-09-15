ICYMI: Mindy Kaling Looked Marvelous in Metallic for Letterman Appearance

America's BFF Mindy Kaling stopped by the Late Show with David Letterman on Thursday (her appearance, however, didn't air until Friday night) to promote the upcoming third season of her show The Mindy Project, and she looked super glam doing it.

The writer/actress wore a fabulous metallic minidress from Lela Rose (paired with red pumps for a pop of color and Suzanne Kalan jewelry) and couldn't wait to show fans, posting an Instagram shot of the chic ensemble. Kaling also gave kudos to the stylists that did her hair and makeup for the appearance, because she is the best.

Studying backstage before i go on The Late Show! In @lelarose and @suzannekalan jewelry. Hair by @cnaselli and makeup by @gitabass. It airs tomorrow! A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 11, 2014 at 4:33pm PDT

While chatting with Letterman, Kaling discussed a recent trip she took to Vegas with her writers that didn't go quite as she had expected. Check out the full clip below, in which she also explains why she prefers seeing Britney Spears to the Grand Canyon.

