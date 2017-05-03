Ian Somerhalder Can’t Stop Gushing About Nikki Reed’s New Fashion Line

Nikki Reed is launching a sustainable fashion line called Bayou with Love, and her biggest fan isn’t exactly her target consumer. Her hunky husband Ian Somerhalder can’t stop gushing about his wife’s new venture.

The Vampire Diaries alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo from the company’s campaign, and he had the sweetest things to say about his bride. “I’m so incredibly proud of you,” he wrote. “One of my favorite things about you is your ability to say that you’re going to do something and then actually do it.”

“Listening to you talk about starting this company just one year ago, and watching all of your time and love you’ve devoted to it—now seeing it become a reality in such a short period of time is simply mind blowing. It’s truly impressive.”

“I know how much this means to you and everyone else. I just want you to know how proud I am of you and that I’m 100% behind you. I’m so excited to watch this grow. Congratulations my one and only love!” he wrote.

Follow our journey into the beautiful world of earth friendly, sustainable fashion. Bayou with Love is my baby and I invite you to become a #bayougirl #bayouwithlove 🌱🌱🌱Love, Nikki A post shared by Bayou With Love (@bayouwithlove) on May 2, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

The new brand, created by Reed with her partner Morgan Bogle, features earth-friendly sustainable fashion made with recycled fabrics. The products will be available for preorder on bayouwithlove.com starting on May 6.

Our blush scarf can be worn in so many ways. Here's a new blend of sustainable fiber you haven't seen! All made in Los Angeles. Check out @bayouwithlove for more! Coming soon! Available for preorder May 6th #sustainablefashion A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on May 3, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Could Nikki Reed be the next Gwyneth Paltrow? We’ll have to wait and see.