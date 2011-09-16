I Don't Know How She Does It Movie: See the Style!

In Sarah Jessica Parker's new film I Don't Know How She Does It, the actress plays Kate Reddy, a hedge fund manager trying her best to balance her family and her career. So when we caught up with Parker at the movie's premiere, we had to get the inside scoop on how she does it all. "I approach every day as a fresh start with enormous possibilities and I muddle through," she told InStyle.com exclusively. "I fall short every day, but you still have to get up and start the day with some promise and a little optimism." Good advice!

