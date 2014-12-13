Husbands, Dads, and Boyfriends: The Best Gifts for Guys

Shopping for the man in your life (or any man, really—how hard are dads to buy for?!) can be stressful. And sometimes, no matter how many of your girlfriends you solicit for advice, you still find yourself with few ideas and slightly panicked.

RELATED: Editors’ Picks Gift Guide: Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn Shares Her Holiday Picks

We've done your homework for you this season. Our very own InStyle editors shopped the web and hand-picked gifts they'd buy for their guys—dads, husbands, and boyfriends included. We pinpoint the coolest backpacks and notebooks, far-from-basic cuff links, and gloves (trust us, we're sure he doesn't already have anything like them).

PHOTOS: Shop The Best Gifts for Guys