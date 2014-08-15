Hurry! Today's Your Last Chance to Vote in Our Second Annual Social Media Awards

After two competitive weeks, the voting for our Second annual Social Media Awards closes tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET! Since the polls opened on Aug. 1, fans of the 56 nominated celebrities have been avidly sharing and campaigning for their favorite stars in the 12 distinct #InStyleSMA categories. The result? Over one million votes have been cast.

If you have yet to vote, don't fret! You still have time. Review the full list of candidates below, and get to know each one a little better on our nominees page. Then go ahead, and vote, vote, vote! As a reminder, polls close tonight, Aug. 15, at 11:59 p.m. ET. We'll announce the winners here on InStyle.com and in our December issue, so stay tuned.

Start voting for your favorites now!

Best Rookie of the YearSarah Jessica ParkerLupita Nyong’oGwyneth PaltrowDrew BarrymoreJanuary Jones

Super Stylish PetAndy Cohen’s Dog WachaKarl Lagerfeld’s Cat ChoupetteCara Delevingne’s Bunny CecilLauren Conrad’s Dogs Chloe and FitzZooey Deschanel’s Dogs Zelda and Dot

Sweetest FamilyBeyoncéGisele BündchenJessica AlbaMariah CareyNeil Patrick Harris

Sexiest Man of StyleZac EfronJustin TimberlakePharrell WilliamsHugh JackmanAdam Levine

Finest Behind the SeamsVictoria BeckhamTory BurchDiane von FurstenbergPrabal GurungZac Posen

Trendiest Teen QueenKiernan ShipkaHailee SteinfeldKendall JennerChloë Grace MoretzBella Thorne

Top Social TV StarMindy KalingLena DunhamKerry WashingtonJennifer LopezSofia Vergara

Celeb That Makes Us LOLOlivia WildeKristen BellSeth RogenAnna KendrickRebel Wilson

Ultimate Celebrity Do-GooderChristy TurlingtonLeonardo DiCaprioRachel RoySophia BushMark Ruffalo

Most Stylish #OOTDBeyoncéNicole RichieSolange KnowlesAlexa ChungOlivia Palermo

Selfie SuperstarRihannaJames FrancoKim KardashianEllen DeGeneresMiley Cyrus

Best VIP AccessLea MicheleLucy HaleNicole RichieKelly OsbourneSelena Gomez

