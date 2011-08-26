Hurricane Irene: What to Read if You're Stuck Inside!

Getty Images; InStyle.com
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 26, 2011 @ 5:00 pm

East Coasters, take note! Looks like you'll be spending the weekend indoors, so why not catch up on your What's Right Now reading? See below for a list of InStyle‘s fashion, beauty and celebrity coverage for all your need-to-know info!

CELEBRITY STYLETop 25 Celebrity Bathing Suits The Hottest Summer Concert Tour Looks• Selena Gomez: Fashion Tips From Her Stylist!• Kim Kardashian’s Three-Month WardrobeRed Carpet Trend: Color-Blocking! 

BEAUTY2011's Hottest Celebrity HaircutsCelebrity Scents: An A-Z GuideChanel's Blue Nail LacquersPastel Hair: Would You Try It?OPI's Muppet-Inspired Nail Polishes

SHOPPING NEWSLauren Conrad for Kohl's: The Latest Lookbook! Missoni for Target: The Full Lineup!CATHERINE AND PIPPAWould You Wear Nude Pantyhose Like Kate and Pippa?Duchess Catherine's Double TakesPippa Middleton's Latest Looks! All of Catherine’s North American Tour Outfits!Duchess Catherine Loves Navy and White!

WEDDING NEWSCelebrity Weddings of 2011Ashley Greene's Twilight Bridesmaid Dress50 Celebrity Wedding Gowns2011's Most Popular Wedding Dresses• Poll: Did You Like Kim’s Bridal Hairstyle?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!