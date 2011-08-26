Hurricane Irene: What to Read if You're Stuck Inside!

East Coasters, take note! Looks like you'll be spending the weekend indoors, so why not catch up on your What's Right Now reading? See below for a list of InStyle‘s fashion, beauty and celebrity coverage for all your need-to-know info!

CELEBRITY STYLE• Top 25 Celebrity Bathing Suits • The Hottest Summer Concert Tour Looks• Selena Gomez: Fashion Tips From Her Stylist!• Kim Kardashian’s Three-Month Wardrobe• Red Carpet Trend: Color-Blocking!

BEAUTY• 2011's Hottest Celebrity Haircuts• Celebrity Scents: An A-Z Guide• Chanel's Blue Nail Lacquers• Pastel Hair: Would You Try It?• OPI's Muppet-Inspired Nail Polishes

SHOPPING NEWS• Lauren Conrad for Kohl's: The Latest Lookbook! • Missoni for Target: The Full Lineup!CATHERINE AND PIPPA• Would You Wear Nude Pantyhose Like Kate and Pippa?• Duchess Catherine's Double Takes• Pippa Middleton's Latest Looks! • All of Catherine’s North American Tour Outfits!• Duchess Catherine Loves Navy and White!

WEDDING NEWS• Celebrity Weddings of 2011• Ashley Greene's Twilight Bridesmaid Dress• 50 Celebrity Wedding Gowns• 2011's Most Popular Wedding Dresses• Poll: Did You Like Kim’s Bridal Hairstyle?