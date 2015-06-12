Show Us How You Are #BadAssLikeKatniss for a Chance to Win This Stunning Hunger Games Portrait Book

Thanks to the just-released trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, we are officially stoked for the final installment of the blockbuster series. Only thing is, it doesn't actually hit theaters until Nov. 20. Seems like a ways away, but we, of course, have the perfect and most stylish way for you to get your HG fix in the interim.

Time Inc. Digital Studios

Inside our July issue, on newsstands now, we're giving you a peek inside Tim Palen's stunning new portrait book, Photographs from The Hunger Games ($75; assouline.com). Take a peek inside now, and, starting today through June 19, you can enter for the chance to win the limited-edition compilation. Simply show us on Instagram how you are #badasslikekatniss and be entered for a chance to win a signed copy of the tome, featuring striking visuals of Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) Gale (Liam Hemsworth), Effie (Elizabeth Banks), and more. Need a little #badasslikekatniss inspo? InStyle assistant editor Claire Stern snapped this shot prepping for her boxing class at the gym. Enter now, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

PHOTOS: See How Katniss Everdeen Has Changed Through the Series

Instagram/clairecstern

PHOTOS: Go Inside Tim Palen's Portraits From The Hunger Games