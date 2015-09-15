The Hunger Games Cast Just Revealed 3 New Posters for Mockingjay—Part 2 and More

Hunger Games fans are getting a major treat today. Stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth have shared not one, but three new posters for the last film in the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 on their social media accounts.

Along with the new images, the actors also announced the dates of the Berlin, U.K., and Paris premieres of the film (Nov.4, Nov. 5, and Nov. 9 respectively). Lawrence wrote, "The First Stop of the #MockingjayWorldTour is confirmed to take place at Berlin - Nov 4th." Hutcherson wrote, "Excited to announce the #MockingjayUK premiere is set for November 5, 2015!"

The First Stop of the #MockingjayWorldTour is confirmed to take place at Berlin - November 4th pic.twitter.com/QM5CUbDE09 — Jennifer Lawrence (@JLdaily) September 14, 2015

Excited to announce the #MockingjayUK Premiere is set for November 5, 2015! pic.twitter.com/4sOgMrGalV — Josh Hutcherson (@jhutch1992) September 14, 2015

On Facebook Hemsworth wrote, "Thrilled to announce a stop on the Mockingjay Premiere World Tour! Rendez-vous a Paris le 9 novembre!" and included the hashtags #LaRevolte and #MockingjayParis:

In Hutcherson's and Hemsworth's posters, Peeta and Gale are dressed in their battle gear while surrounded by their fellow soldiers and toting some very large guns. In Lawrence's poster, Katniss wears her gorgeous blue cloak and looks like she sees something worrisome in front of her. All the posters point towards an epic battle among the districts of Panem.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 hits theaters in the U.S. on Nov. 20.

