The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Cast Looks Ready for War in These New Posters

The last installment of The Hunger Games franchise may not hit theaters until November, but the revolution's biggest players are already ready for war. Today, eight posters will be released as part of the "Faces of the Revolution" series to kick off the cast's upcoming appearances at San Diego's Comic-Con on Thursday.

Up first is Primrose Everdeen (Willow Shields), Katniss's tough younger sister (below). Here, she looks stoic with the iconic Mockingjay symbol (the emblem of the revolution) emblazoned on her face in a deep blood red.

The war paint she wears on her face is mimicked in the seven other posters that will be released today (below).

As we witnessed in the last film, the revolution is at a fever pitch as the rebels ready themselves to overthrow the Capitol. From the intensity of these posters, it looks like President Snow should definitely watch out. Catch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 when it hits theaters Nov. 20.

