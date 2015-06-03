Jennifer Lawrence Shares First Photo from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

Just one day after an eerie new poster for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 was unveiled, our first look at a scene from the movie is finally here. Jennifer Lawrence posted an image from the flick on her Facebook page today, with the caption: "6.9.15 #MockingjayPart2 #Unite." The photo features Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthrone, Sam Claflin as Finnick Odair, and Evan Ross as Messalla, all crouched and ready for battle among piles of rubble.

Until now, we have only been treated to promo posters for the final installment in The Hunger Games saga, the most recent featuring a demolished statue of President Snow and a bright red Mockingjay symbol painted in the background.

Catch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 when it hits theaters Nov. 20.

