New The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Poster Promises a Bloody Revolution

If you weren't already excited enough for the release of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 in November, this new promo poster will have you dying for it to hit theaters. The eerie image (below) features a demolished statue of President Snow and a bright red Mockingjay symbol (the symbol of the rebellion) painted in the background, revealing that the revolution is near.

Courtesy

The image was shared on Twitter yesterday, with the caption: "Down with the Capitol! Check out the all-new official poster for #MockingjayPart2 & #UNITE at TheCapitol.PN!"

Will Panem finally be free of President Snow? If the poster is any indication (and if you haven't read the books), it seems as if the Capitol will finally fall. One thing's certain: the saga's fandom is alive and well. Catch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 when it hits theaters Nov. 20.

