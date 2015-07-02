The Hunger Games Exhibition Will Get You Pumped for the Next Film

Have you ever wondered what it'd be like to live in Panem? Step into Katniss Everdeen's world at the new Hunger Games exhibition in N.Y.C. [ABC News]

1. Tim McGraw is celebrating the Fourth of July in a major way: The country singer is helping provide mortgage-free houses to military vets. [USA Today]

2. What happens when Stephen Colbert meets Eminem? Now we know: The funnyman interviewed the rapper on a public access cable show in Monroe, Mich. [The New York Times]

3. This unbelievably bold crow was caught literally hitching a ride on a bald eagle's back. [AOL]

4. Paul Rudd isn't letting his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame go to his head. He joked during his ceremony on Wednesday that people would now walk by and wonder, "Who's that?" [Reuters]

5. Say goodbye to the days of squeezing bubble wrap just to hear the loud pop. The company that manufactures the product is replacing the shipping tool with a noise-free version. [Today]