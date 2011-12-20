The Hunger Games' Effie Trinket for China Glaze
China Glaze is gearing up to release Capitol Colours, a collection of Hunger Games-inspired nail polish—and here is a first look at the campaign! A done-up Effie Trinket—complete with butterfly eyelash extensions and ombre pink lips—stars as the face of the lineup, which features 12 shimmery, sparkly polishes, each named for a different district in Panem. The shades will sell for around $7 each, and will hit stores starting March 1st, just in time for the movie’s March 23rd release. Click “See the Photos” to check out the colors, and see a closer look at Effie’s extravagant eye makeup in a close-up below.
