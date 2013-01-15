The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, See the Photos!

Jennifer Lawrence is on fire! Just a day after she picked up the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Golden Globe, attention returns to her again with Lionsgate's release of several new photos from the second installment of The Hunger Games franchise, Catching Fire. In them, Lawrence resurfaces as our favorite arrow-wielding heroine Katniss Everdeen, and this time, she's bringing along new cohorts, like District 4's golden boy Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin), shown here. Click through the gallery for a sneak peek at the film, set to open in theaters November 22nd.