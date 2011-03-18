The Hunger Games Cast: Jennifer Lawrence to Play Katniss Everdeen!

It's official: Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence will play Katniss Everdeen in the film adaption of Suzanne Collins' bestselling trilogy The Hunger Games, Entertainment Weekly reports. The series has already been compared to The Twilight Saga and Harry Potter, so it's gearing up to be big. "Jennifer's just an incredible actress," Collins told MTV. "So powerful, vulnerable, beautiful, unforgiving and brave. I never thought we'd find somebody this perfect for the role. And I can't wait for everyone to see her play it." While we wonder how the film will portray the disturbing violence in the post-apocalyptic world of Panem, we're looking forward to previews of stylists and the elaborate costumes Lawrence will wear to the Capitol before the fatal competition. Let the games begin!

For fans of The Hunger Games: Who should complete the love triangle from District 12? Tell us who you think should play Peeta Mellark and Gale Hawthorne in the comments below!