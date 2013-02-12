A Human Forest Appeared at New York Fashion Week

Moncler Grenoble makes coats—really good, warm coats. So, the challenge every Fashion Week is to make the outerwear come to life on the runway. Since coziness isn’t something you can see, the company challenged its show attendees to feel it—transforming New York City’s Gotham Hall into a walk-in forest, only instead of trees were 370 men and women standing five rows and 30 feet tall to create the circular “human forest” shape. Each model wore a shade of green to create the tree-like effect, and a mirror slung from the ceiling reflected their images in a kaleidoscopic, repetitive way. Who knew you could make a skyline indoors?

