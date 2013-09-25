Hugo Boss Premieres Short Film Celebrating Beauty of Central Park, Joined by Liam Hemsworth and Josh Duhamel

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty Images (2)

The beauty of Central Park serves as inspiration for plenty of people—and for the folks at Hugo Boss, they took it to a new level. Last night, to celebrate the new 15,000-square-feet flagship opening at their Columbus Circle New York location, Hugo Boss debuted Anthropocene, a short film created by artist Marco Brambilla, at a black-tie celebration at the outpost. Playing off the meaning of the title—anthropocene is a geological term for when humans influence the behavior of ecosystems—the nearly eight-minute short showcases the bustle of Columbus Circle juxtaposed against the beauty of Central Park just steps away, all set to a score of strings (for the premiere, musicians from the Juilliard School performed it live). "It's creative and interesting," Liam Hemsworth (in Hugo Boss) told InStyle.com of the debut, which was broadcasted on three one-story-large screens in Columbus Circle. Josh Duhamel was equally impressed. "It was really beautiful," Duhamel said. "Marco is a brilliant filmmaker and photographer. He's a true artist." The film is on public display for one week only at Columbus Circle—visible from both inside and outside the mall—from 7 to 10 p.m. through September 30. Not in town? Watch the film (turn the music up loud) at hugoboss.com.

